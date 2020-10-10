Song of Horror will be released only in 2021 for PS4

We will have to wait a little longer to get our hands on the horror game Song of Horror, at least on consoles, as its release date has been officially postponed to 2021 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as we can see on Twitter of Raiser Games:

“Hello, fans of Song of Horror! We had to make a very difficult decision and we hope you understand. After arguing a lot internally, due to multiple factors, we decided to push the game’s release date into the first quarter of 2021.”

The idea is to save a little more time for the console versions to be launched as carefully as possible, and for “fans to be treated as they deserve”.

A PC version has already been released in an episodic structure, and console editions should have come out last month, with all the episodes bundled together. Will the wait be worth it? Are you looking forward to the game? Comment below!



