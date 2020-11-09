Song Kang to star in ballet drama Navillera

Song Kang will return to dramas with a new project based on a dance webtoon, the “Love Alarm” actor will show a new facet.

Fans of “Hwang Sun Oh” and “Kim Jojo” are still waiting for the second part of their drama to be revealed, as the ending broke several hearts and they want to know what will happen. Meanwhile, Korean entertainment continues to prepare various premieres for the end of the year and in 2021 and Song Kang will have a new lead.

Through various means, the main cast for the new Korean drama “Navillera” was confirmed, based on the webtoon of the same name that was released in 2016 and which was a great success among fans. The adaptation is scheduled to premiere in 2021 and will show a new side of the Korean actor.

According to early reports, the cast will consist of Park In, Song Kang, Hong Seung Hee, and Na Moon, who will play a postman, a soccer player, a dancer, and a wife, respectively. There is still no official release date, nor the number of episodes, but fans of “Hwang Sun Oh” will be able to meet him again.

SONG KANG WILL STAR IN THE DRAMA NAVILLERA

The plot of “Navillera” revolves around ballet, the life and dreams of a group of characters whose paths intertwine thanks to dance. Song Kan will play the young “Chae Rok”, who is dedicated to soccer until he witnesses a dance session and begins to feel something for said art, so he will start taking classes.

Park In will be an older man who left his ballet dreams behind, but decides to take them again despite being 70 years old, he and his wife raise their children and their granddaughter Eun Ho, played by Hong Seung Hee, who loses faith but when he met “Chae” he was inspired again by dancing.

The plot will revolve around the struggle of the characters to fulfill their dreams, since life is only lived once. “Narville” will showcase Song Kang’s acting and dance talents.

