Song Kang shows his braver side in Sweet Home trailer

‘Sweet Home’ is the new series produced by Netflix featuring Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young and Lee Do Hyun, the protagonist of ‘Love Alarm’ revealed a new preview of the horror drama. OMG!

While millions of fans await the premiere of the second season of the drama ‘Love Alarm’, the actors are working on new projects, which will show their theatrical gifts.

‘Sweet Home’ is a series that captures the eyes of fans of Korean dramas, the production is headed by Netflix, the director in charge of capturing all the suspense and terror is Lee Eung Bok, famous for his participation in ‘Goblin’ and ‘Descendants of the Sun’.

Song Kang stars in the project that tells the life of a student with a pessimistic personality, he received a lot of bullying at school, so he decides to isolate himself after the death of his parents. The young man moves to a new apartment, where paranormal events turn his daily routine upside down.

‘Sweet Home’ is originally a webcomic that was very famous in online communities, written and illustrated by Hwang Young Chan and Kim Kan Bi. Also cast in the Netflix series are: Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Kim Gab Soo, and Lee Do Hyun.

SONG KANG FACES A FEARABLE CREATURE IN TEASER OF ‘SWEET HOME’

Through Instagram, Song Kang revealed a new trailer for ‘Sweet Home’, the ‘Love Alarm’ actor thrilled his fans by showing a new facet in his acting career.

The teaser for ‘Sweet Home’ combines psychological suspense and terror, the clip lasts 1 minute, begins with the legend ‘Netflix original series’, the viewer is taken along dark corridors that are enlivened with noises terrifying of roars and wails.

A creature is the one that chases the character of Cha Hyun Soo, played by Song Kang, at the end of the preview, the entity finds the boy, who is brave when facing the creature that follows him.

The end of the trailer is shocking, it shows Cha Hyun Soo cornered by the beast and a mixture of feelings is drawn in his eyes, ending the clip with a mocking smile from actor Song Kang.

The publication Song Kang already exceeds 600 thousand likes, in the comment area fans express their excitement for the premiere of ‘Sweet Home’ that will hit the Netflix screens on December 18.

Maybe you want to know more about the story of the protagonist of 'Love Alarm', we invite you to enjoy: 12 Curiosities of the actor Song Kang that will conquer your heart.




