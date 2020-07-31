Song Kang reveals his ideal type of girl

Song Kang’s ideal girl should have some special characteristics. It could be you? Song Kang is a famous star, he is represented by Namoo Actors company, the South Korean native started his entertainment career as a model for various campaigns and appearing in music videos.

This time we present you the ideal type of Song Kang, the actor has commented on some characteristics that the girl of his dreams must have such as: character, appearance and age. Could you be the perfect match for the actor?



