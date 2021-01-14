Song Kang Gets Ready for Premiere of Navillera

We’ll see Song Kang star in a new story very soon and the actor revealed what it’s like to work for him on set.

The actor modeled for ELLE magazine looking stylish on the cover, but also gave an interesting interview about the path he has traveled so far in his career and what we will see next.

Song Kang gained great popularity through the history of Love Alarm , however, now that the Sweet Home series has been released, the attention for the actor has not stopped increasing, since he also showed a new facet and faced challenges that Until now they were unknown to him, always showing the talent he possesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송강 (@songkang_b)

The actor confessed that he waited for the launch of Sweet Home on Netflix to see the final result of his work and appreciated every moment captured on screen.

NAVILLERA, THE NEW SERIES STARRING SONG KANG

His good performance in front of the cameras has also opened doors to new projects and one of them is Navillera , a tvN series that is currently in the filming stage. Like some recent hits in the world of K-Dramas , Navillera is based on a webtoon of the same name and takes us to know the world of ballet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송강 (@songkang_b)

Song Kang said that while filming the scenes, he concentrates on doing a good job, but he also enjoys hanging out and having fun alongside the stars who work on the same production.