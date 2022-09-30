Song Joon Ki has confirmed that he will play the main role in the upcoming noir film without payment

Song Joon Ki will appear in his new film for free in support of the artistic quality of the project!

In June, Song Joon Ki’s agency HISTORY D&C reported that the actor was positively considering an offer to star in the upcoming noir film “Hwarang” (Latinized title).

On September 30, Song Joon Ki’s representatives confirmed that he would star in “Hwarang” “without guarantees”, which means that he decided not to receive payment for his appearance.

“Hwarang” is a film noir about a young man named Yong Gyu (Hong Sa Bin) who wants to escape from his hellish reality. When he meets What na (Song Joong Ki), who is in charge of the middle management in the organization, they go into a dangerous world together. BB also plays in the film.

The film will be produced by HISTORY D&C, which is also Song Joon Ki’s agency. However, the agency confirmed that their participation in the production was not related to the actor’s decision not to receive a separate fee for his appearance.

The actor shared: “I am happy to appear in Khvaran, and since this is a project that will be a new challenge for me, it seems new. I am looking forward to the competitive and passionate scenery that we will create together with the director and the actors.”

Song Joon Ki is currently starring in the JTBC drama “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family” (working title), a fantasy drama based on the popular web novel of the same name about the secretary of the Chaebol family, who was reborn as the youngest son of the family.