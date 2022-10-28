Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin Revealed The Gender of Their Unborn Child

One of the most popular couples among Korean celebrities Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting a baby.

On October 28, we received news from Son Ye Jin’s agency, and we can’t wait for the happy couple!

The agency announced, “Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s baby is a boy. The baby is due in December. Son Ye Jin is currently in very good condition. She is quietly preparing for the birth of [her son]. »

The year 2022 will definitely be special for a couple who got married last March and are preparing to add to their family.

All our best wishes for happiness!