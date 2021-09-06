Son of Cardi B and Offset born in New York

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child to New York on Saturday, September 4 at 6:14 pm local time. On Instagram, Cardi shared a photo of cradling her newborn child in the hospital while Offset looks lovingly at her baby. “4/9/21 🦕💙🧸”, Cardi captioned the family photo.

“We are very happy to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement. “He is already very much loved by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to the other siblings.” This is the second child of the couple, parents of their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset has three other children – daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi first announced the news of the pregnancy while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi said after making the big announcement.

“Our house looks so happy and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you very much for all the congratulations and good luck. ”

