SOMOV 1 is now Solana Saga, a strange cryptophone for the Web 3 era

OSOM Privacy, the company that developed the upcoming OV1 smartphone, has announced big changes to its phone, which will now be released as Solana Saga. OSOM is a company founded by former employees of the now defunct Essential Inc., whose trademarks and logo are now owned by Nothing, a company founded by former OnePlus co—founder Carl Pey.

OSOM, like Nothing, was supposed to launch its first smartphone at the end of this year. He revealed a few details about the phone, which is heavily inspired by the Essential PH-1, including images showing the design and a few specs, but his recent announcement changes the trajectory of the expected device in no small part.

After moving the release date of OSOM OV1 from the second to the fourth quarter of 2022, OSOM Privacy announced a new direction for its phone. OSOM has confirmed that instead of the privacy-focused OV1 that many phone enthusiasts have been looking forward to, OV1 will now be launched as Solana Saga, a phone developed in collaboration with Solana. Saga will be the first web3 mobile phone, and it will implement the so-called Solana Mobile Stack (SMS), described as a “cryptographic layer built on Android”, and a set of tools “for creating beautiful and convenient web3 mobile applications”.

Solana Mobile Stack will have a built-in Seed Vault with hardware encoding to take advantage of the Qualcomm processor security features of the phone. This Seed Vault will be designed to store private keys, seed phrases and secrets. Also mentioned is SolanaPay for Android, which should be a native version of Google Pay or Apple Pay. In addition, there will also be a decentralized app store (DApp). OSOM and Solana seem to be picking up where HTC left off with their crypto-focused Exodus 1 and Exodus 1s smartphones, which were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. HTC has since dropped both devices and is now focused on a phone for the metaverse.

Many people will probably be disappointed with the direction in which OSOM is currently operating. However, the characteristics of Solana Saga are quite interesting and place it in the flagship category. In addition to the premium build, the phone will be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a central hole for the front camera. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is likely to receive a successor by the time Saga launches in the first quarter of 2023. It will be paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory. A 50MP+12MP dual camera will be installed on the back of the phone, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Saga will also be equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The rest of the specifications are unknown, but Solana and OSOM have announced that the price of the device is $ 1,000. When it was still known as OV1, OSOM assumed that the price would be below $1,000, but it seems that this is no longer the case. This is at least cheaper than the Sony Xperia 1 IV for $1,600. Despite the rebranding, those who are still interested in the device can join the waiting list to pre-order, although they will have to make a refundable deposit of $100, which is deducted from the final price. When OSOM and Solana’s Saga are released, it will be sold in the US, Canada, Europe and the UK to begin with, unlike the Nothing(1) phone, which will not be sold in the US.