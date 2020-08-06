Somi broke the live prize and does not hide frustration

Canadian singer Somi, 19, one of K-pop’s bets, won her first prize today for the song “What You Waiting For”. The delivery took place on “M Countdown”, a South Korean musical television program broadcast by Mnet and shown weekly, which discovers talents of the musical genre

somi's reaction when she broke her trophy SHES CUTE😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PVQSvrl8AF — valenti ☾ fantasia (@1984REWIND) August 6, 2020

A few minutes after winning the trophy, Somi performed with him in his arms and accidentally dropped the prize on the floor! The artist did not hide her face of disappointment, she was embraced by dancers, she picked up the pieces of the floor and started singing again, holding back the crying! Poor thing!

On the internet, fans of the singer soon manifested themselves leaving messages of support! And they found the culprit of this moment of distraction of the pop singer. She sucked on a lemon while singing, just before dropping the prize! It’s a lot of information, right?

The video for “What You Waiting For” already has over 17 million views!

Somi is the daughter of a Korean with a Canadian and became known after winning Mnet’s reality show “Produce 101”. Then she debuted in the South Korean girl group I.O.I, which was disbanded in 2017

Somi started his solo career in June last year, after releasing the single “Birthday”. The clip has over 80 million views on YouTube.



