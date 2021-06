Somerville: Playdead Co-Founder’s New Game Announced for 2022

Somerville: Today (13), during the presentation of E3 2021, Microsoft unveiled a new game from the co-founder of Playdead (Inside and Limbo), called Somerville. Check out the trailer below:

Somerville will be released in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, and will also arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass.