Someone is trying to kill the Jellybean but why?

One of the big questions in the new Riverdale season 5 teaser is: Who is trying to kill Jellybean after seeing a disturbing scene with a knife?

The hit teen series Riverdale is making its long-awaited return to screens in the new year. Season 5 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now Riverdale will be back.

The CW has now released a trailer with details and footage of these last three episodes of the fourth season. Riverdale fans have seen a lot of detail within the trailer, which features scenes from the last prom.

There’s also the big reveal of Riverdale season 5 when Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) tearfully says, “Something happened between Betty and Archie.”

Throughout it all, the intricate plot involving the sinister videotapes circulating in Riverdale will come to a climax. However, there could be victims as far as fans who fear for the life of Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins).

However, once these episodes are over, Riverdale will move on to the big twist of season five: the time jump. The time jump will see the shaking action in Riverdale with the main characters several years older than their teenage incarnations.



