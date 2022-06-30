Some Steam deck models have apparently been downgraded

Released in February, Steam Deck is currently liked by millions of players around the world and could be the next step in the development of mobile games. Thanks to the fact that Valve will double the production of its portable PCs, more people will be able to master the advertised device. However, it seems that there have been quiet changes in some models, as a result of which the memory capacity may be slightly reduced.

This is stated in a recent PC Gamer report. A quick glance at the official Steam Deck section on the Steam website shows that the 256 GB and 512 GB models will come with PCIe 3 x2 solid-state drives, rather than the PCIe 3 x4 variants they originally used. It says that not all of these models will have different hard drives, and stipulates that the company has not found a difference in game performance between x2 and x4. However, some readers who ordered the deck may be a little concerned about this.

Indeed, the report goes on to say that if you look at the Wayback Machine, a database that shows past iterations of websites, the message about some 256 GB and 512 GB models with an x2 solid-state drive will not be visible on the Steam Deck. a page even just a month ago. Instead, it shows that they will all have x4 as originally planned. Given Valve’s track record in hardware in the past, the company might not want to face a little backlash from the community, especially from those who ordered the deck. The PC Gamer report goes on to say that since not all models change, it is impossible to say which version buyers will receive.

Valve insists that, except in extreme circumstances, users will not notice the difference. There was already a bit of controversy last summer when it turned out that the cheapest Steam Deck model could have a much slower hard drive than others. The 64 GB version, consisting of eMMC, differs from the NVMe storage capacity of more expensive models, but it does not seem to have caused people much suffering.

Recently, Valve also cautioned against modifying the Deck solid-state drive after one user managed to install a larger hard drive, apparently without any drawbacks other than being a little hotter. In general, it is likely that future Steam Deck owners may not even be aware of any differences between x2 and x4 storage volumes, but some may wonder why this change happened at all.