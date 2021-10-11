Some parts of Google AdSense crashed!

Users have recently been unable to access certain parts of Google AdSense. After that, the page sent an error message.

Google AdSense is gaining ground as a monetization tool for millions of websites. The problem that was noticed in the morning resulted in the sudden shutdown of the panel and the inability of site owners and publishers to control their earnings. People who experienced this situation were also shocked because they could not manage their advertising plans.

There is no problem navigating in AdSense. But the publisher panel has been subject to multiple shutdowns within a few hours. After a while the problem made the control panel unusable. At this point, a message appeared on the screen.

A section within Google AdSense gave an error message

While the problem within AdSense continues, the message that appears on the screen states that the page cannot be found. At this point the page is mixed with bits of code, “The requested URL %2Fadsense%2Fapp was not found on this server.” notice was included. The resulting problem does not affect the ads. It only prevents the publisher or site owner from seeing their earnings.

Within a few hours, many reports emerged on Twitter about the problem. One report discovered that turning off Apple’s ‘Private transfer’ option restored access. Here are some of those tweets:

Google AdSense dashboard goes down for some this morning; ads seem unaffected | 🔗@9to5google https://t.co/71Jh4mPHZ6 — geek Beik (@geekBeik) October 11, 2021

Google AdSense login page Error? pic.twitter.com/ugtlTgX3lB — Imam Suharjo (@suharjo) October 11, 2021

