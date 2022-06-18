MCU Artist works at Insomniac on Marvel’s “Spider-Man 2”

Some of the most popular superhero games over the past few years have focused on Marvel properties, with the focus on the company’s most iconic hero, Spider—Man. After the incredibly successful release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, fans were looking forward to the sequel. Insomniac Games announced last year that a game known as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will appear on the PS5, in which Peter Parker and Miles Morales will play Spider-Man, and the pair will fight the villainous symbiote Venom.

Not much information is known about this long-awaited sequel, except for the teaser trailer, which was shown at the Sony PlayStation Showcase in September. He showed Spider-Man fighting New York City thugs, and then showed Venom, who will be played by horror icon Tony Todd. In order to retain the same cinematic talent as in other Marvel projects such as the MCU, Insomniac Games brought in an artist with previous experience working on the franchise.

Davison Carvalho was hired by Insomniac Games back in February of this year, where he was a freelance concept artist on several MCU films. These include “Doctor Strange”, “The First Avenger: Civil War”, “Thor, Ragnarok” and “Shand-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings”, where he was responsible for helping to create the look and atmosphere of the films. He worked with other third-party companies and other conceptual artists before working with Insomniac. He has a similar role in video games, working on various video game user interfaces and concepts for games like Fortnite and New World.

According to his ArtStation profile and associated social media accounts, he is the art director of Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios, having taken over the duties of the previous art directors of Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Grant Hollis and Gavin Goulden. The latter two art directors are currently working on another Marvel project from Insomniac Games, a solo game based on the infamous X-Men member Wolverine. Based on Carvalho’s previous work, it is likely that he can help the project become similar to the MCU films beloved by fans in terms of artistic direction.

Since the announcement, most of the information about Spider-Man 2 has been kept secret, and leaks and rumors have also made it difficult to determine what content will be included. Marvel Games vice president Bill Roseman described what content fans can expect from the sequel, saying it will be similar to what made “Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” so good, “but more.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for release in 2023 for the PS5.