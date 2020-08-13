Some of the benefits of the Web version of Instagram

Since Instagram came into our lives, it has changed the social media experience. This platform, which became popular in a short time with its different structure, is now among the most popular applications in the world. So what do we think of the Web version of Instagram, which we love so much, mobile version? The Instagram Web version offers as good features as its mobile app.

Instagram Web version benefits

First of all, although we have a large screen smartphone, entering Instagram from the desktop version allows you to see the posts larger. We can say this is an important advantage. While looking at the posts of people followed on the home page on the phone, when the screen is tapped twice, that post is liked. This can be accidental sometimes, and you might like someone’s post you don’t want.

This situation is changing in the Web version of Instagram. Because the screen is not touched while scrolling down, it is not really possible to accidentally like someone’s post. In the desktop version, Instagram has been working on this experience for some time already.

The Instagram Stories feature is developed in the web version. Since the times of the posted stories are shown on the desktop side, it prevents you from looking at the newly posted stories immediately.

Again, looking at the advantages in the desktop version of Instagram, we see it the moment you stop following someone. When you want to unfollow someone on Instagram’s mobile application, “Are you sure?” When the question comes, you can directly unfollow without this question in the web version.

There are many details among the advantages of the Instagram Web version. These reveal that the application actually offers a good experience on the computer.



