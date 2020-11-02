Some of Alycia Debnam-Carey’s most amazing work

The 100 star Alycia Debnam-Carey made her acting debut in the 2003 short film Martha’s New Coat before appearing on episodes of shows like McLeod’s Daughters.

She later moved to Hollywood, which was chronicled in the appropriately titled Australian documentary series Next Stop Hollywood. The 100’s Alycia Debnam-Carey also appeared on The Vampire Diaries.

The 100 actress Alycia Debnam-Carey still landed a role in the horror movie The Devil’s Hand while filming the series, which also starred Jennifer Carpenter and Colm Meaney.

The film itself received lukewarm reviews, but Alycia Debnam-Carey, an actress who starred in The 100, quickly moved on to a supporting role in the disaster film Into The Storm.

In 2014, Alycia Debnam-Carey joined the cast of the post-apocalyptic drama The 100. This series was based on a young adult novel, with the premise of seeing humanity return to Earth after a century in space.

The 100’s Alycia Debnam-Carey has a huge following thanks to Fear The Walking Dead. She was featured in the 2016 social media horror Friend Request and starred opposite Brenton Thwaites in the 2019 thriller A Violent Separation.



