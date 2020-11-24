Some New Features That Instagram Tested Appear

Some features that Instagram is currently testing have emerged, which constantly offers new features to its users. With reverse engineering, the company is testing new features on its camera and messages, according to information discovered among Instagram’s codes.

It is very important to bring new features and new functions to applications frequently used by users. Instagram, owned by Facebook, is one of the applications that do not get used to this. Basically a photo sharing app, Instagram has many features such as stories, shopping, messaging, and Reels, which apparently will continue to be added.

Digital Information World announced that reverse engineering experts and application researchers have discovered some new features between Instagram code lines. So, what are these new features discovered among Instagram’s lines of code?

Instagram Camera

As we said above, Instagram is essentially a photo sharing app. Therefore, there are many effects and filters that can be applied to photos. However, according to an image shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, some features will be collected under the Camera icon. The options to be collected under the camera are as follows:

Add to your story

Add to Reels

Controls

Launch on front camera

Camera options

Instagram Posts

Again, another feature introduced by Alessandro Paluzzi was the new filter added to the messages box on Instagram. As you can see from the image above, “Close Friends” appears among the message filters. It is estimated that this feature can be used in professional accounts.

Terms of use update

The popular social media platform updates its terms of use. According to Matt Navarra, Instagram’s new terms of use are becoming clearer and more specific. In other words, when users read Instagram’s terms of use, they will be able to understand more easily how their own information and data are used.

However, there will be no change in the number of data collected by Instagram and therefore Facebook from its users. According to the news in Digital Information World, Instagram; will be able to collect operating system, hardware and software versions, battery level, signal strength, available storage space, browser type, application and file names and types, and plug-ins.

The features we mentioned here are currently being tested by Instagram. Therefore, it is not possible to say anything that these features will be offered to users for sure, unless there is an official statement from the social media giant.



