Some moments of these characters that fans hate

There are many things fans would like to change about their favorite characters in Outlander. Read on to discover the worst things about each character.

Frank

The historian is actually a wolf in sheep’s clothing in Outlander. He is not as evil as Jack Randall and Stephen Bonnet, but he can be a very cruel man. Worst of all, Frank knew Jamie was alive and didn’t say anything.

Jamie

On several occasions, Jamie has let his anger override his rationality. In Outlander season 1, Jamie beat Claire because she disobeyed him. Afterward, he also nearly beat Roger to death due to a misunderstanding. His violent outbursts are quite horrible.

Claire

Of all the Outlander characters, fans know Claire like the back of their hand. They know how you think, what you feel, and why you do what you do. They also know that Claire has an annoying habit of tempting fate when she tries to play God.

For example, Claire has just rewritten an important part of Outlander’s history by inventing penicillin 150 years before it was discovered. Ultimately, this would have massive repercussions down the road.

Your actions could also have ramifications for scientific research. However, Claire doesn’t seem to care about this, which is quite arrogant and worrying in Outlander.



