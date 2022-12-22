Some “Lost Ark” Skins Have Been Redesigned to “Better Conform to Western Norms.”

The Western version of Lost Ark Artist Class will look a little different than its Korean counterpart, as Amazon Game Studios is making some design changes to make the game “feel accessible and representative to our Western players.”

Lost Ark is a popular MMORPG originally released in Korea and later released in the West thanks to Amazon Game Studios. Western players are currently awaiting the release of a new class, an Artist whose design in the Korean version of the game includes an extremely short skirt.

But she will have a new outfit when she comes out in the West, according to an Amazon Games blog post in which the publisher said it wants to be “transparent” about how it approaches the localization of Lost Ark.

Although Amazon states that their goal is to “preserve the authenticity of the original game,” they are also working together with developer Smilegate to “make localization updates so that the game seems accessible and representative to our Western players.”

“Nothing related to gameplay will change for the Artist class, but some skins will be changed to better match Western norms,” Amazon continued.

In particular, this means that shorts will be added under any skins with short skirts, while other skins will also have the length of trousers adjusted or tights added.

“We will work to maintain the original spirit of the skins when applying these changes so that players have a variety of attractive customization options for this uniquely versatile class,” Amazon said.

According to the roadmap of the game, Artist will be released in April 2023 — after a number of updates to the game, which begin in January with the Witcher 3 crossover. The event will feature characters from the cult franchise, and new cosmetic items on the Witcher theme will appear in the game store.

