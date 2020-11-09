Some Features of the OnePlus 9 Series Revealed

OnePlus’s new smartphone series OnePlus 9, which is expected to be available in the spring of 2021, has 3 models and their code names have emerged. The company aims to reach a larger audience by increasing the number of models.

OnePlus, a company that can compete against smartphones released by major smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and relatively smaller than others, has gained a solid mass with its flagship killer smartphones. The company, which currently offers the OnePlus 8 series to the users, has started to come with information about the new smartphone series to be released next year.

According to the new information, the OnePlus 9 series new smartphones with the code name “Lemonade” will come in 3 different models. Unlike the 2 models in the OnePlus 8 series, the code names of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and smartphones that will come out with a more powerful model name than these two devices have also emerged. OnePlus 9, which will be the entry-level model of the new phones; OnePlus 9 Pro, codenamed LE2110, will be mid-level; It is known that the phone, which is expected to have the code names LE2117, LE2119 and LE2120 (the model is expected to be sold with different features in different regions) and the name of which is not yet known, has the code name LE2127. This model may also be a device belonging to the T series that the company usually released later, but there is a possibility that OnePlus will come up with a brand new model.

OnePlus to keep up with other smartphone manufacturers

In recent years, we see that smart phone manufacturers have introduced different models in each series to appeal to smartphone users from all walks of life. This tactic, which is also implemented by giants such as Huawei, Apple and Samsung, will apparently apply to OnePlus devices.

What features will the OnePlus 9 have?

According to the published report, the OnePlus 9 series will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset. The phone, which is expected to come with a 144 HZ AMOLED screen with a camera in the middle-upper part, is expected to support 40 W wireless charging as well as 65 W wired charging.

When will the OnePlus 9 series be introduced?

Although the code names of OnePlus’s new phones have emerged, there is no detailed information yet. It is thought that smartphones, which are expected to be released in March 2021, will attract more attention with models in different price ranges.



