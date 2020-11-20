Some Features of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi’s upcoming phone, Note 9 Pro 5G, has surfaced via Geekbench. According to the processor tests, this smartphone scored 645 points in single-core operations and 1963 points in multi-core operations. Redmi’s new phone will be released on November 26, alongside the Note 9 5G.

Redmi’s new phone, supported by Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, appeared through Geekbench. This phone, which will be named “Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G”, will actually be a reconfigured Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. Redmi’s new smartphone will be launched in China on November 26th, with a second model named “Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G”.

According to the information in Geekbench, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G coded M2007J17C will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor. Supported by 8 GB of RAM, this power will be accompanied by the Android 10 operating system. The phone, with Adreno 619 GPU, managed to get 645 points for single-core operations and 1963 points for multi-core operations in the tests in Geekbench.

Here are the Geekbech results of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

According to leaks from reliable sources, previously listed on TENAA, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with a 6.67-inch perforated LCD screen with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. It is said that the 108 MP main camera will be located on the back of the phone. In addition, this smartphone will have a battery with a capacity of 4,820 mAh that supports 33 watts of fast charging.

Meanwhile, some features of the Redmi Note 9 5G have surfaced within the scope of leaks. Accordingly, the phone will come with a perforated screen that offers 6.53-inch FHD + resolution. It is said that the phone, which will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U or MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, will have a 48 MP main rear camera and a 13 MP front camera. All these details will come to light at the event that Redmi will organize in the coming days.



