Some Features of OPPO Reno5 Series Revealed

Some of the features of the Reno5 series, which is expected to be introduced next December by OPPO, one of the most formidable smartphone manufacturers of recent times, have emerged. According to what has been transferred, there will be three different devices in the series, and each device will be powered by different processors.

China-based technology company OPPO recently introduced the Reno4 series, which attracted great attention in our country. Continuing its work unabated, the Chinese company will apparently launch another launch before the end of this year, launching the new Reno5 series.

The source of the allegations comes from Weibo’s notorious user Digital Chat Station. The smartphone family, which is claimed to be introduced in December 2020, will consist of three different devices according to the ones transferred. Although the names of these models are not disclosed, it is possible to see the Pro and Lite variants as well as the standard model as in the Reno4 series.

What will Oppo Reno5 offer?

According to the source, OPPO will use the same hole design screen on all devices in the series. At this point, the camera hole is located in the upper left corner of the panel, while the edges of the Pro model will have a curved design and a higher refresh rate will be preferred in all models.

When we move to the hardware side, the source claims that the Reno5 smartphones will get their power from different chipsets including Snapdragon 765G, Snapdragon 865G and MediaTek Dimensity 1000. It is also among the information that all models will have 65 W fast charging support.

Previous leaks showed us that one of the Reno5 models will be launched with an AMOLED display that is 6.43 inches in size and supports FHD + resolution. In addition, it is expected that the quadruple rear camera setup is led by the 64 MP main camera on the back, and a 32 MP selfie camera is expected on the front.

The OPPO Reno5 series is expected to be introduced in China next December or in the first days of 2021. We will continue to inform you as new details about smartphones emerge. Stay tuned to be informed about the developments to be experienced.



