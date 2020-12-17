Some features of Instagram are restricted in Europe

Instagram, which is an indispensable part of the internet today and generally ranked first in the list of the most used applications, is on the agenda with European restrictions. Some users living in Europe cannot take full advantage of the features offered by Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

These features include stickers, surveys, and personalized responses. Facebook announced that they are removing some features due to privacy rules in Europe and will bring these features back as soon as possible.

Some Messenger and Instagram features are restricted in Europe!

A notification came to most Instagram and Facebook Messenger users in Europe following the new changes to the 2002 Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive (ePrivacy Directive) in the European Union:

“Some features are not available. – We removed some features as a sign of respect for the new rules in Europe. We’re trying to bring it back. ”

Facebook did not report which features were removed, but users were able to view their polls, stickers and AR effects on Instagram; They observed that customized responses, surveys, were removed on Facebook Messenger.

In addition, users who stated that they have problems with user names on Instagram and sending files on Facebook Messenger are not given any information about when these problems will be solved.



