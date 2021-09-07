Some Features and Presentation Date of Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro Announced!

Xiaomi’s new high-spec model, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro, came up with a few features. Here are the officially announced features of the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro.

Before introducing its new flagship family, Xiaomi is preparing to appear with the last member of the Mi 11T family. Xiaomi’s new high-featured model Mi 11T Pro, which has been talked about for a while, came up with a few features today.

Xiaomi, which has decided to abandon the Mi name, is preparing to add a new member to the Mi 11T family, which still uses the Mi name. This new model, called Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro, has appeared with some features in the past weeks. Making an official statement today, Xiaomi announced some features of the device without the need for leaks. Here are the features of the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro announced by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is coming!

In the past days, we shared with you the news of the Mi 11T Pro, which leaked almost all its features. There were many features of the device in that article. Of course, among this information, it was also written that the device would have 120W fast charging support. Making a statement today, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 11T Pro will come with 120W fast charging support. In other words, it is certain that the Mi 11T Pro will have 120W fast charging support.

Of course, since this statement confirms an information in previous leaks, it also strengthens the accuracy of other information in the leak. So what were the leaked features? Let’s have a look at them too.

Known features of Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro!

According to recent leaks, the Mi 11T Pro, which appeared to come with an AMOLED display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio with a 120Hz refresh rate, seems to carry a 16MP front camera on this screen. Again according to leaks, the device, which is known to carry a triple camera group, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, will use Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 as its operating system. It is said that the device, which is expected to get its power from the Snapdragon 888 developed by Qualcomm, will have a 5000mAh battery. However, it is certain that the battery will be filled with 120W fast charging support.

Launch date of Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro!

Finally, Xiaomi, which also announced the launch date of the Mi 11T Pro in its post on Twitter, pointed to the September 15 date for the Mi 11T Pro. In other words, Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro will be in front of us on September 15 with all its features. How much do you think the Mi 11T Pro will cost? You can express your ideas in the comments.