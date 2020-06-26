Some Details of the Game Pokémon Sleep That You Can Play While Sleeping

Following the augmented reality-based Pokemon GO released in 2016, Pokemon Company introduced the new application Pokemon Sleep in 2019, in which they will combine both Pokemon game and sleep tracking to take the game a step further. New details about Pokemon Sleep have emerged these days. Let’s take a look at these details together.

After The Pokemon Company brought the Pokemon experience to the smartphone users with augmented reality in 2016, in cooperation with Niantic, the company announced the Pokemon Sleep application in 2019 to take the game and concept of Pokemon to a different stage. There has been no new development about this application developed with the logic of turning sleep into entertainment.

Select Button, together with Niantic, the Pokemon GO developer, is undertaking the development of Pokemon Sleep, which has been confirmed to be both iOS and Android. This new Pokemon application, which can be defined as neither a game nor a full sleep tracking application, is explained by The Pokemon Company as “When users sleep and wake up in Pokemon Sleep, the game will turn the sleep into a fun”. In this context, Pokemon Sleep plans to include both items.

Known about Pokemon Sleep:

According to the information revealed, Pokemon Sleep is thought to be an application that concentrates more on sleep tracking rather than being a completely game like Pokemon GO. If we look at the company statement, Pokemon Sleep’s concept can be predicted as follows: Pokemon Sleep will look at how long players can complete their sleep goals by tracking the times when they sleep, and if these goals can be completed, players will receive certain rewards or certain penalties in the game if they cannot be completed.

There will also be a new version of Pokemon GO Plus, along with Pokemon Sleep. With the new version of Pokemon GO Plus, players will be able to use the Pokemon GO Plus device they normally use for Pokemon GO to collect Pokemon Sleep’s sleep data. According to the announcement made on Pokemon’s official Twitter page, players can use Pokemon GO Pluses for normal play during the day and collect sleep data for Pokemon Sleep by placing them on their pillow during sleep in the evening. It is not yet clear when Pokemon Sleep will be released, but it is expected to come out this year.



