Solving Well of Udr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We explain how to solve the puzzle of the lights of the well of Urd in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to complete it 100% and get Platinum.

The immense title from Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, offers us a great open world full of mysteries and challenges. The activities that we can do in it range from hunting legendary animals to killing all members of the Order of the Ancients, to solving the environmental puzzles that we come across. On this occasion, and as part of this complete guide, we are going to explain step by step how to solve the puzzle of the well of Urd, in Asgard.

How to solve the puzzle

One of the most complicated puzzles in the new installment of the Ubisoft saga is found in the world of the gods, Asgard. We will arrive at this location after completing the independent mission “In dreams”. We recommend that you have at least power 80 to enter these lands, otherwise it may be especially hard for you to advance in the story due to the level of the enemies.

Following the Carpenter’s request during the main mission of the place, we will end up arriving at Udr’s well. In it we are presented with a puzzle of light rays similar to those that we can run into in the anomalies of the Animus. To solve it, we will have to generate a beam of light, bifurcate it and make each of the objectives reach a fraction of the beam. Once we have achieved that the light reaches both points, we will open the well and we can collect the materials that we have come to look for.

You can follow this video to solve the Urd well step by step:

Solución al puzle del Pozo de Urd (AC: Valhalla) pic.twitter.com/kFJqbWggUn — deb (@npcdeb) November 20, 2020

Finally, we will have to exit the cave diving through a tunnel on the right, once the cinematic that will take place after the leap of faith has finished.




