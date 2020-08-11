Solution to drinking water in half an hour from the sea

There are many countries that have problems in accessing clean drinking water. A lot of research and studies are being done to solve these problems. If we look at the long-term ones besides the solutions of the short-term problems, it is necessary to go a long way. Here, a new research article was shared for access to drinking water, which is among the biggest problems of humanity. According to the results here, the system, which converts sea water into drinking water within half an hour with a special process, can be among the important solutions of the future.

Important research for access to drinking water

A new study published in the journal Nature has uncovered a method that filters salt and other substances in seawater, converting seawater into drinking water. By using the metal organic frame system sensitive to sunlight, sea water can be converted into drinking water within half an hour.

The method in question provides the opportunity to produce large amounts of fresh water in a short time while using much less energy than other methods. Scientists were looking for natural ways to access drinking water, which is becoming a more tangible problem. Finding what they were looking for in solar energy, the researchers were able to obtain approximately 150 liters of clean drinking water with 1 kilogram of organic material.

Why do you think such a study was done? Because, according to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2 billion people living in the world have problems in accessing clean potable water.

As the data say this, experts predict that this number will increase gradually in the coming years and the water problem will affect many more people.

Approximately 70 percent of the Earth is covered with water, but most of this water body is not fresh water, so it cannot be drunk without recycling. Converting sea water to fresh drinking water is a very difficult process. Scientists are looking for new ways for the situation in question, finding a way to obtain sustainable drinking water with solar energy.

Invention of scientists in the published article; It is based on not needing energy such as heat or electricity to purify salty seawater. Instead, thanks to the method that uses solar energy as a natural resource, not only sea water is desalinated, but also clean and potable water is obtained.

Researchers who use different technological methods offer an important alternative to future water problems.



