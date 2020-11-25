Solution for video restoration: Remo Software

Remo Software is a solution that is frequently used by many users for issues such as data recovery and file repair. The company, which also provides services for PST files on the e-mail side, today comes up with another solution with video repair operations. So what does Remo Software offer to its users in this field? Details are in our content …

Remo Software video repair tools

Remo Software video repair tools are available on both Windows and Mac platforms. There are also paid versions of the tools that can be tried for free. The tools offer a wide range of file formats, along with commonly used video formats such as MOV, AVI, MP4, XVID and DIVX. Remo Software emphasizes that it is not only the file format, but also the device with which the video is shot in video repair. So much so that the company states that it minimizes the loss during recording on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, DJI Phantom and iPhone or Android smartphones.

With the preview feature, Remo Software makes it possible to watch and save your repaired video before recording, instead of going through an irreversible path by finalizing your video file.

Remo Software emphasizes that artificial intelligence algorithms play an important role in the success of video repair processes. The tools learn a lesson from each video processing process and enable a more efficient result in subsequent processes.

