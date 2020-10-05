Solution for iOS 14 and watchOS 7 problems from Apple

Apple released the iOS 14 and watchOS 7 updates in the middle of last month. When some iPhone and Apple Watch owners who installed the updates in question encountered various problems, the company rolled up its sleeves and announced the solutions it developed for these problems.

In the support article published on Apple’s website, all the problems faced by users installing new operating systems are mentioned. These problems include not showing or missing data in the Health apps of iOS and watchOS, apps not being installed, and increased battery consumption on both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple’s support article specifically focuses on seven problems. The company recommends that those facing one or both of these issues implement a somewhat arduous solution plan. It is also worth noting that this process may require the system to be reset on the iPhone side.

Apple is asking users to unsynchronize their watches and phones. After that, health data needs to be backed up on iCloud. Then all settings and content on the iPhone are deleted. After this process, the backed up data is reloaded.

Apple states that this solution, which is recommended to device owners with iOS 14 and watchOS 7, will prevent data loss and other problems. Whether this solution is sufficient to address the complaints of iPhone and Apple Watch owners will soon be understood.



