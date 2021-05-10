Solos: Trailer Reveals Major Cast of Amazon Prime Video Series

Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for the anthological series Solos, which opens on May 21. The images do not reveal many details about the plot, however, it exhibits a strong cast, full of talented and acclaimed actors and actresses.

The premise revolves around the central septet, which connects through shared experiences, whether through time travel, artificial intelligence, smart homes, memory transplants, among other things.

According to the official synopsis released by streaming, Solos talks about what it means to be human, which is a high and highly existential goal for a seven-part anthology. However, from the fantastic visuals and breathtaking emotions that the video presents, it is certainly a fascinating production.

Check out the trailer:

Soils: more details about the Amazon Prime Video anthology series

In Solos, film legends and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren join the award winner, Anne Hathaway, and three Emmy winner Uzo Aduba. The cast also features Constance Wu from Rotten Rich and The Coup, Nicole Beharie from Sleepy Hollow, Dan Stevens from the live-action Beauty and the Beast, and Anthony Mackie, star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The creator of the Hunters series (also from Amazon), David Weil, developed the anthology and acts as a showrunner, and is also about to make his directorial debut, commanding three of the seven episodes of the season. Sam Taylor, who worked on 50 Shades of Gray and The Boy from Liverpool, will be executive co-producer and also directed an episode, while Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson served as directors for the rest.

Weil is still credited as the writer for most of the series, while Stacy Osei-Kuffour scripted an episode, as did playwright Tori Sampson.

The full Solos season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 21st. Be sure to check it out!