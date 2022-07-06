Solo’s Box Office Changed Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” Plans in Four Ways

More than four years after “Han Solo: Star Wars. When Disney bought Lucasfilm, one of the first announced “Star Wars” projects besides “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was an additional film about Han Solo, which told about the origin of the character before the events of “New Hope”. Lucasfilm also quickly began working on Rogue One: Star Wars.

The huge success of The Force Awakens, which currently ranks fourth on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, proved that Disney’s plan to relaunch the Star Wars franchise with sequels and spin-offs worked. Also, the high box office receipts of “Rogue One”, which crossed the billion dollar mark, gave the impression that such spin-offs, which take place close to the events of the original trilogy, much less controversial “Star Wars” films will have a guaranteed success. Thus, Solo retained the slogan “Star Wars: Stories”, but it soon turned out that the film was much more complicated than “Rogue One”.

Unlike Rogue One, whose main characters (such as Gene Erso and Cassian Andor) were created specifically for the film, Solo will take on one of the most iconic names of “Star Wars” – Han Solo. Not only that, but unlike Obi-Wan Kenobi or even Darth Vader, Han Solo had previously been played by only one actor, Harrison Ford, to the point that it was hard to even imagine another person in this role. However, Lucasfilm believed that Han Solo’s popularity could lead to the success of the film, and budding directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were chosen to direct the production. However, just three months after filming began, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from Solo and replaced by Ron Howard, which led to lengthy and expensive reshoots. In the end, “Solo” grossed $393 million at the box office, which was one of the worst results for a “Star Wars” movie, which forced Lucasfilm to reconsider its plans for “Star Wars” spin-offs.

The Boba Fett movie was cancelled (and became Mandalorian)

Although the cancellation of Josh Trank’s film about Boba Fett had nothing to do with the failure of Han Solo: Star Wars. director. However, Mangold later denied that we were ever involved with a Boba Fett movie. After Josh Trunk left, Lucasfilm had the opportunity to take on other directors, but the film about Boba Fett was never made. Instead, after Solo checked out the Star Wars spin-off plan, many of the ideas associated with the Boba Fett movie were reused in what later became The Mandalorian. Obviously, the launch of Disney+ was also largely due to the fact that Lucasfilm was developing a high-budget Star Wars series, especially because the streaming format allowed for greater risk. The journey of the wandering bounty hunter shown in “Mandalorian” could easily have worked for Boba Fett, and after appearing in the second season of “Mandalorian”, Boba Fett got his own show on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Movie became a TV Show

Before “Obi-Wan Kenobi” became a series on Disney+, the project was supposed to be a trilogy of films about the Jedi master. This was told by screenwriter Stuart Beatty, who worked on the script of the film and is credited with the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. Beatty also confirmed a theory that many had: the film about Obi-Wan Kenobi was reworked into a TV show after the failure of the Solo box office. Similar to what happened with the planned Boba Fett movie, the success of The Mandalorian on Disney+ proved that live-action Star Wars shows could better suit Obi-Wan’s spin-off, and thus the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Star Wars. “Obi-Wan and Darth Vader” appeared as a limited series.

The slogan “Star Wars: Stories” was deleted

One relatively small consequence of Solo’s failure was the fact that Lucasfilm never used Star Wars Story again. When Rogue One and Solo started being developed, it made sense to somehow include Star Wars in the title, and although Star Wars: Stories wasn’t too inspiring, it worked. However, this slogan was never used again, even in the Disney+ TV show. Instead, the focus of marketing was only on the power of character names, as seen in The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

“Star Wars” ruled out remaking cult characters

Refusing to remake iconic Star Wars characters like Luke and Leia is perhaps the most controversial course correction Lucasfilm has made because of Solo. He not only belittles the role of Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover as Han and Lando, but also does not take into account many reasons that could lead to the failure of Solo.