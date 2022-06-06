Solo: The Star Wars Writer shares a Message to Fans Hoping for a Sequel

There are favorite movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars” movies. The colorful sci-fi world of George Lucas has been entertaining viewers for decades, and many generations have grown up in a galaxy far, far away. But there have been a few stumbles in that time, including Ron Howard’s disappointing Solo: Star Wars: Stories. But some moviegoers are still keeping their fingers crossed for the project to get a sequel, and writer Solo recently shared a message for fans hoping for a sequel.

“Han Solo: Star Wars. But the ending of the film definitely gave rise to interesting ideas for a sequel, especially when Emilia Clarke’s Kira contacted Mole and advanced in the ranks of Crimson Dawn. ScreenRant recently asked co-screenwriter John Kasdan if we would see some of the film’s narrative beginnings in the future, saying:

I think so. I think someday we will see what happened and how Ki’ra has moved around the world through criminal syndicates. I’ve talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he’s a big fan of this movie and some of the things we’ve created. And I said, “Well, you’re the guy who understands this.” I always turn to him to save the story and continue it.

Well, that’s exciting. Although there are currently no announced plans to continue the Solo story or return Emilia Clarke’s Ki’ra to the screen, John Kasdan seems confident that it will happen someday. And given that “Star Wars” is expanding thanks to both films and live-action shows, it seems that there are no inaccessible corners of the galaxy.

As for the “Star Wars” timeline, the focus is definitely on the time after the prequel trilogy, but before “A New Hope.” A good example: the new Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which brought Ewan McGregor back to the main role. Can “Crimson Dawn” play a role in the series and, therefore, bring back 48 Mola and Kira? We’ll just have to wait and see, especially if there’s more than one season on the streaming service.

Of course, Kira and Mol weren’t the only tempting cliffhangers who appeared at the end of Han Solo: Star Wars: Stories. We also saw Han and Chewbacca, played by Alden Ehrenreich, travel on the Millennium Falcon to Tatooine in hopes of making a deal with Jabba the Hutt. And who doesn’t want to see Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian anymore?

Although Kira has not appeared live since Solo, she has appeared in Star Wars comics and even in an animated short film. Emilia Clarke seems to still have a passion for the character, so fans will have to wait and see if John Kasdan is right in his assessment. Fingers crossed.

