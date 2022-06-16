Solo Guide to Actors and Characters

Solos, Amazon’s original series, features a stellar cast in a unique format. In each episode of the anthology series, the show explores what it means to be human in certain moments of an uncertain future. Each story, taking place at different points in the future, brings a sci-fi twist to the familiar human problems of the characters.

Each episode tells about a different character, and most of the actors perform in front of the camera by themselves, and their voice is supported only by the voice. Some episodes also feature multiple characters played by the same actor, which allows the actors to only play with themselves. By the end of the Solo, the characters connect in an unexpected way.

Since each episode takes place in one stationary setting, the performances acquire a theatrical character, demonstrating the talent of the actors. Solos relies on many famous performers to convey their heartfelt meaning.

Anne Hathaway as Leah

Anne Hathaway plays Leah, a physicist trying to connect with the future. Hathaway is a well—known name, known for the roles of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, Fantine in Les Miserables and Andy in The Devil Wears Prada.

Anthony Mackie as Tom

Anthony Mackie plays Tom, a man who meets someone like him. Maki is best known for his role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel cinematic universe, most recently in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, in the second season of the series “Modified Carbon” and in the series “Lord of the Storm”.

Helen Mirren as Peg

Helen Mirren plays Peg, a woman traveling into space. The Oscar winner has a long resume of previous roles, including Queenie in the Fast and Furious franchise, Queen Elizabeth in The Queen, Victoria in RED, Mrs. Wilson in Gosford Park and Queen Charlotte in The Madness of King George.

Uzo Aduba as Sasha

Uzo Aduba plays Sasha, who fears that her smart home assistant is manipulating her to leave the house years after a global event has driven everyone inside. Aduba previously appeared as Suzanne “Mad Eyes” Warren, the main character of “Orange is the hit of the Season”, Shirley Chisholm in “Mrs. America” and Bismuth in “Steven Universe”.

Constance Wu as Jenny

Constance Wu plays Jenny, a woman languishing in the waiting room after the worst day of her life. Wu is best known for the roles of Rachel Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians”, Jessica Huang in “Fresh off the Boat”, Destiny in “Strippers” and Katie in “Eastsiders”.

Nicole Behari as Nera

Nicole Behari plays Nehru, a pregnant woman who gives birth to her unusual baby during a snowstorm. Behari previously played Abby Mills in “Sleepy Hollow,” Marianne in “Shame,” Rachel Robinson in “42,” and Madeleine Ryan in “And There are Fires Smouldering Everywhere.”

Morgan Freeman as Stuart

Morgan Freeman plays Stewart, the mysterious narrator of the series, whose story unfolds in the last episode. Freeman won an Academy Award for his role as Eddie Dupree, nicknamed “Scrap Metal” in the movie “Baby in a Million.” In addition, he played many iconic roles, including Nelson Mandela in the film “Unconquered”, Red in “The Shawshank Escape”, God in the film “Bruce Almighty”, “Somerset”. in Se7en, Allan Trumbull in the series “The Fall of Olympus” and Lucius Fox in the trilogy “The Dark Knight” by Christopher Nolan.

Dan Stevens as Otto

Dan Stevens plays Otto, who is looking for Stuart. Stevens is best known for his roles as Matthew Crowley in “Downton Abbey”, David Haller in “Legion”, David in “The Guest” and The Beast/Prince in the live action movie “Beauty and the Beast” 2017. Stevens also voices the artificial intelligence of the Peg spacecraft.

Jack Quaid as Zen

Sasha’s smart home assistant. Quaid also played Huey Campbell in “Boys,” Brad Boimler in “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and Marvel in “The Hunger Games.”

McCarry McCausland as Jacob

the son of Nera. He previously appeared as young Marcel in “The Firstborn” and David in “Army Wives.”

Solo in support of voice acting

Chris Diamantopoulos as an employee of E-ternity: Diamantopoulos is a talented voice actor, best known for voicing Mickey Mouse. His voice was recently heard in “Invincible” on Amazon Prime.

James Monroe Iglehart as an employee of E-ternity: Iglehart is best known for his work on Broadway, having played the role of the Genie in “Aladdin” and the role of Lafayette/Jefferson in “Hamilton”.

Hannah Dunn as Rachel: Leah’s sister can only be heard on the phone. She is best known for her role as Lizzie Campbell in Mozart in the Jungle and as a set designer in The Marriage Story.

Will there ever be a Solo season 2? If yes, the actors will not return

Solo’s great performances have made it one of the best Amazon Prime shows of 2021, and series creator David Weil said he has ideas for future stories that could turn into a second season.