Soleil Moon Fry’s divorce ended after 2 years, former Jason Goldberg will pay her 36 thousand dollars a month

Closing the chapter. Soleil Moon Fry and ex Jason Goldberg have settled their divorce almost two years after announcing their divorce.

According to documents filed on Friday, April 22, the 45-year-old graduate of Punky Brewster and the producer have finalized their divorce. As part of the settlement agreement, Goldberg will pay his ex-wife $18,996 a month in alimony, as well as $17,281 in alimony. , for a total of $36,277 per month. The duo, who married in October 1998, will share joint custody of their four children: daughters Poet, 16, and Jagger, 13, and sons Lyric, 8, and Story, 5.

The former couple will split the royalties from Sabrina the Young Witch and the Punky Brewster reboot in 2021, but Fry will keep all the proceeds from her work in the 80s and 90s shows, including Saved by the Bell, The Wonderful Years and the original Punky release. Brewster.

The Diff’rent Strokes graduate and her ex-husband announced their divorce in December 2020 after 22 years of marriage. “Soleil Moon Fry and Jason Goldberg have quietly split up this year,” the actress’ rep said in a statement to Us at the time. “Their priority will continue to be four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The couple renewed their vows in October 2008 during a ceremony attended by celebrity friends including Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, who were married at the time. (The 44-year-old “70s Show graduate worked with Goldberg on several projects, including Punk’d and The Butterfly Effect.)

Last year, Fry talked about how she tried to keep a positive attitude in the midst of a divorce. “As for me, I’m so grateful for the life I’ve had,” she told Page Six in March 2021. — To the beautiful children I have, and I look at the number of years I have been able to live. share as a holiday. You can’t spend 22 years with someone and not celebrate it.”

In the same month, the former “Friends” star revealed that she had her “first consensual sexual experience” with Charlie Sheen when she was 18 and he was 29. Big,” referring to Chris Noth’s character from “Sex and the City.”

“It was the strangest and most incredible day of my life,” she said in her documentary Kid 90, reading an entry from a 1994 diary. “He’s someone I’ve been in love with for many years. He is a person who intrigues and excites me.”

Fry called the former “Anger Management” star a “kind and loving” person with whom she has been friends for years. Shin, for his part, told Us at the time that the author of Happy Chaos is a “good egg.”