Soldiers arrest drug traffickers in Los Chapitos land

The impressive operation was captured by security cameras. It occurs almost a year after the “Culiacanazo” At least 11 people were detained in the main center of influence of drug traffickers of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), a criminal group led by Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada and Los Chapitos, sons of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán.

It was detailed that the capture of the alleged criminals was registered in one of the private subdivisions of the western exit of Culiacán very close to the Congress of the state of Sinaloa, where elements of the Army and the State Preventive Police deployed an operation.

Automatic weapons and vehicles were seized from the detainees, thanks to the fact that the emergency lines reported the presence of armed people in that place, which is located near the commercial corridor of car dealerships and a large shopping center.

The operation continued for several hours at that point, where the Army and the State Preventive Police maintained a security fence, without issuing data on the number and type of weapons and vehicles insured.

Given what happened, residents of several private subdivisions, located near where the operation was carried out, this a few steps from the State Congress, and the offices of the State Secretariat of Public Education and Culture were alarmed by the deployment of the forces federal and state.



