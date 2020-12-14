Soldier Boy resemblance to Stormfront disappoints fans

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Soldier Boy will be quite close in power to Homelander, and that the leader of The Seven will feel threatened by his presence.

Yes, this premise sounds familiar, and it’s because it’s basically the same dynamic that Homelander shared with Stormfront, the antagonist from the recently concluded season 2 of The Boys.

Both The Boys’ supers are old enough to have participated in some way in WWII, are popular with audiences, and can evidently take on Homelander in a confrontation.

While the show should get the benefit of the doubt due to its strong writing across two seasons of The Boys, there are a number of issues that could develop if Ackles’ Super turns out to be too interchangeable with Stormfront.

The first concern is, of course, that parts of The Boys may become repetitive and therefore less compelling. Soldier Boy, could have stood for something different by being powerful or a fan favorite, but not both.

As it stands, it appears that The Boys will once again see Homelander see his sense of superiority undermined by a super who is arguably more popular than him.

Although the two develop a romantic relationship as happened in season 2 of The Boys seems unlikely, the strategy of introducing a replacement character with exactly the same role as the character being replaced feels monotonous.

By all indications, The Boys are preparing for Homelander to lose control and become a tyrant, but the obstacles he faces along the way must be varied to keep audiences on their toes.



