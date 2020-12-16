Sold 2 Bitcoins for $ 29, But Not Regrets

If you had bought and held Bitcoin in 2011, how much profit would you have made now? BTC, which was priced at $ 20 at that time, is now close to $ 20,000. Investments made in Bitcoin, which has continued to rise over the years, brought investors regret at times and happiness from time to time. This person who sold 2 Bitcoins in June 2011 does not regret what he did. If you say who is this person, let’s introduce him.

Engineer Kenton Jacobsen sold 2 Bitcoins for $ 29 in 2011 and said “I don’t regret it.” Jacobsen, who made this post on his Twitter account in 2011, was recently caught on the radar of Twitter users. Some users who saw the sale made by Jacobsen made comments such as “You should not have sold”, “sad”, “RIP” expressing their regret.

Some users gave morale:

“You haven’t bought pizza for at least 4 BTC :)”

Purchased more BTC

One user said, “I wouldn’t want to be in place. Why would a person care about $ 29? ” asked. Kenton responded to his old post in a short time and answered the question as follows:

“Bitcoin had seen 29000% increase, and when it dropped, I bought more.”

So why doesn’t Kenton regret it?

“Great job!” Kenton, the user named Jack, who gave an allegorical reply saying, “Thanks, I got a little more than $ 10 when the price was down.” answered in the form. But “Don’t worry, I’m fine.” Users seem to disagree with Kenton, who tries to calm down the reactions. The reason for this is that Jacobsen does not share any Bitcoin or cryptocurrency on his Twitter account. Bitcoin Buddha asked Jacobsen that critical question and implied he did not believe him:

“So after you bought it, you never sold it and you’re still holding it? There are no posts related to Bitcoin in your Twitter feed. ”

Does Jacobsen really hold Bitcoin? If he bought BTC at a low price, as he mentioned, he may now have wealth. Who knows, maybe he will give the good news of his gains on Twitter and manage to surprise the unbelievers.



