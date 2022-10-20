Solchen From AOA Broke Up With FNC Entertainment After 10 Years

Seolhyun from AOA has parted ways with her long-time agency FNC Entertainment.

On October 20, FNC Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello. This is FNC Entertainment.

After a long conversation and discussion with Seolhyun, FNC Entertainment agreed to terminate our management work [with Solchen].

Since her debut in 2012, Seolhyun has made an impression in many areas as an artist representing FNC Entertainment.

We express our gratitude to Seolhyun for trusting us and being with us for a long time, and we express our gratitude to all the fans who always send love and support without holding back. The agency will continue to sincerely support Seolhyun’s activities in the future, and we ask for your continued love and support for Solchen as she prepares to start a new life.

Thanks.

Debuting as a member of AOA in 2012, Seolhyun has released many hits with the group, including “Miniskirt”, “Short Hair”, “Like a Cat”, “Heart Attack” and others. Solchen has also starred in numerous projects as an actress, including “So Yeon, My Daughter”, “Ugly Anxiety”, “Orange Marmalade”, “Awakening”, “Killer Shopping List” and others.

Seolhyun is currently preparing for her upcoming ENA drama “I Don’t Want to Do Anything” (literal translation) with Im Shivan. Check out the drama teaser here!

We wish Seolhyun all the best!