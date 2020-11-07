Solasta: Crown of the Magister, impressions

We tested the first Tactical Adventures video game, an Early Access CRPG that has a good fantasy story, and very tactical gameplay.

Tactical Adventures, a French development studio, is born with a team full of seasoned veterans of the industry, which has set out to gather all its experience for the creation of games. All their knowledge has been raised in a small study of 15 to 20 people, efficient, ambitious and focused on creating great games with powerful narratives that offer a unique experience. Solasta: Crown of the Magister is his first title, a CRPG video game for those fans of board games and role-playing games. Without a doubt, a very remarkable, admirable first video game approach with a very promising future. It should be noted that the month of October has seen other releases within the same genre such as the expected Baldur’s Gate III, but Solasta: Crown of the Magister has nothing to envy as it maintains its own essence and a role-playing game system of Very complete Dragons and Dungeons.

Now it was the turn to test its Early Access version, with content that rotates around 12-15 hours, we were able to enjoy and experience some of the most tactical and strategic battles, as well as a very complete character creation. If you are one of those who evaluate games for their graphics and animations, who hate turn-based battles or those who really love tabletop RPGs, with Solasta: Crown of the Magister, you will be able to discover a new game and interesting.

Information Rainfall in Chara’cter Creation

As with most role-playing games, we have the ability to create our own character in various ways. Solasta: Crown of the Magister is no exception, as it will allow us to create the four characters that we will use throughout our adventure with a rain of information that at first can be somewhat overwhelming. Our first step in the creation of the character is to select a race from the five types that they offer us: Human, Elf, Half-elf, Medium and Dwarf, in addition to different sub-races such as the snow and hill dwarves or the forest elves and noble elves. The choice of races and sub-races will determine not only our appearance, but also our abilities, statistics, ranks and relationships with other inhabitants of the world. After having chosen the race, it is the turn of each character’s class. Those that will be available are: Cleric, Warrior, Paladin, Archer, Rogue and Wizard. Within the classes they will give us the possibility to choose our starting equipment, with sets of weapons, armor and even a hiking set. A way to pigeonhole the gameplay that we will give to each of them.



