Solar system may come to an end ahead of schedule

The Solar System may come to an end sooner than previously thought. This is suggested by a new study by researchers at the University of California and the University of Michigan, in the United States, published in The Astronomical Journal in October.

Using new computer simulations, the team of scientists made calculations to try to solve a mystery that has intrigued physicists and astronomers for hundreds of years: when will the end of the Solar System occur? One of the most complete studies on the subject, released in 1999, estimated extinction in 1 quintillion years.

However, the team led by University of California astronomer Jon Zink says that the calculation of the last century left out important variants, with the ability to modify the defined deadline. In this way, they decided to do their own simulation.

Thus, the recent study managed to set a new deadline for the end of the set of celestial bodies that orbit the Sun: 1 trillion years. The research also states that the disintegration will be caused by the central star and the largest component of the system.

The beginning of the end

According to the researchers, the end of the Solar System begins with the death of the Sun, something that should happen in 5 billion years, when it will swell and involve the orbits of the nearest planets (Mercury, Venus and Earth), leading to their extinction.

Afterwards, the main star of the system will lose almost half of its mass, becoming a red giant. This will result in the loosening of gravitational control over the other planets, causing them to distance themselves even further.

Such changes will make the Solar System more susceptible to disturbances by nearby stars, according to the article. Currently, these approximations occur every 23 million years, but the new shape of the set may make them more frequent and with a great capacity to destabilize the remaining planets.

One of the models simulated by the scientists predicts that the disturbances caused by the visitors will leave their orbits totally chaotic after 30 billion years. When 50 billion years have passed, the outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) will start to be ejected, a process that can last up to 1 trillion years, resulting in the end of the Solar System when the last one is gone.

Mars can survive

In the simulations made by American astronomers, there are indications that Mars may be the only planet to survive, resisting the changes caused by the red giant phase of the Sun and the attractions of other stars.

This is due to the privileged position of the Red Planet, located halfway between the planets closest to and the furthest from the Sun, making it not suffer the most devastating effects of the process.



