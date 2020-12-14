Solar eclipse: How is the phenomenon seen in Brazil?

This Monday, December 14, a rare astronomical phenomenon may be seen partially in Brazil and other countries in South America, which can be fully appreciated in regions of Chile and Argentina.

During the occurrence of the eclipse, which will last 24 minutes, the Moon will position itself between the planet Earth and the Sun, reaching to cover our star for more than two minutes, causing a “shadow” over a small strip of the Earth’s surface.

Although the phenomenon, known as “the Moon’s path” causes the day to turn into moments for a night, in Brazil the visualization will be only partial, as explained by the professor of Astronomy at USP, Roberto Costa, to BBC News Brasil. According to the professor, the phenomenon will start at 11:33 am (Brasília time) and end at 3:53 pm.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

Astronomer Tania de Sales Marques, from the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, London, clarified to the BBC report that the sudden darkness, especially when the phenomenon occurs at noon, occurs because, although the Moon is 400 times smaller than the Sun , she seems to be more likely because she is closer to us, managing to “cover the entire disk of the Sun”. See the video.

How to watch the eclipse?

As the exact time of the darkening of the sun will depend on the location of the observer, the totality of the phenomenon, in points of Chile and Argentina, will be transmitted live by NASA TV, from 11:40 am, in Brasília time, accessed through this link .

To view a solar eclipse safely, it is necessary to have special certified glasses or manual viewfinders, with filters capable of blocking more than 99.999% of sunlight. Telescopes, smartphones, cameras and binoculars can also be used, as long as they have filters attached. Looking directly at the eclipse can cause permanent damage to vision.



