Solar eclipse 2020: How the phenomenon was recorded

There was a blurry, professional, assembled photo from last year, a kpop group clip, meme – the world recorded the total solar eclipse (the last of the year) in addition to scientific reports.

The spectacle was seen by those who were in a narrow strip of 90 kilometers covering the southern coast of Chile, the Andes and Argentina, as well as part of Brazil. It is the second time, in a year and a half, that the moon’s shadow travels the region.

This year’s eclipse was special: it happened around noon, when the sun was overhead (last year’s occurred in the late afternoon; the 2021 can only be seen in full in Antarctica).

In Brazil, he was seen partially in the states of the South and Southeast (North and Northeast were left out). In Rio Grande do Sul, it was possible to see 60% of the Sun’s disc darken; in Paraná, 50%; in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, only 40%. Obviously, not everyone was happy about it.



