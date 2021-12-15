Solana Founder: This Altcoin Market Can Grow Exponentially!

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana (SOL), thinks that an emerging crypto industry will support the future of social networks.

Solana (SOL) founder explained

In a new interview with Markets Insider, Yakovenko argues that non-refundable tokens (NFTs) offer potential benefits that traditional social media platforms lack. Anatoly Yakovenko says:

I think these are the early beginnings of real web social networks that don’t rely on ads for monetization, don’t rely on Google or Facebook to work. These are all these self-made digital communities that can monetize their own content without needing any of these external poison marketplaces.

According to data aggregator CryptoSlam, Solana (SOL), an Ethereum (ETH) competitor, is currently the fourth most popular blockchain of all time in terms of NFT sales volume, with more than $752.4 million in sales. Ethereum (ETH) tops the list with more than $10.89 billion in lifetime sales volume. Ronin, a sidechain developed for the Axie Infinity (AXS) play to earn game, is in second place with more than $3.67 billion. Business data provider Statista reveals that this year NFT users increased from around 46,000 in January to over 500,000 in November. Yakovenko says he saw the emerging crypto industry eventually attracting 100 million users. Yakovenko: “I’m really excited to see an NFT community grow from 10,000 to 100,000, then one million, and then 100 million – that’s incredible, isn’t it? What does that look like with 100 million people in the same community driven by this digital content?”

