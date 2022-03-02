SOL Coin Review, MANA Coin Review and ADA Coin Latest Status

Cryptocurrencies are affected in one way or another by the statements of FED Chairman Jerome Powell, by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and by the high inflation situation in the whole world. E.g; The Fed’s announcement that it would raise interest rates in March led to a decline in cryptocurrencies for a while. Today, after Powell’s statements, Bitcoin rose above $ 45,000. So, what is the latest situation in Solana (SOL), Decentraland (MANA) and Cardano (ADA), the popular coins of the market?

Latest Situation in Solana

SOL, which is among the popular cryptocurrencies of the market and is the 8th largest crypto currency with a market value of $ 32.1 billion, is trading at $ 100 at the time of publication. SOL, which has recorded an increase of approximately 15% in the last 1 week, saw its all-time record with $ 260 on November 6, 2021.

According to analysts, $100 for SOL is very important both as psychological and technical resistance. A hard break below $100 could lead to a test of $90. However, if $100 is confirmed as a support, a sharp move towards $120 could come.

MANA Coin Reviews

MANA, which is the largest metaverse coin in terms of market value, is trading at $ 2.7 at the time of publication. MANA, which saw the ATH level with $ 5.9 on November 25, 2021, has also lost 2.9% in the last 24 hours.

According to analysts, $2.7 is currently trading as support for MANA. Therefore, a downside break of $2.7 may lead to a test of $2.5. However, if MANA rises above $2.75 and this level proves to be support, $3 is likely to break through with volume.

Cardano (ADA) Latest Status

ADA, which is the 9th largest cryptocurrency with a market value of 31.4 billion dollars, is trading at $ 0.9 at the time of publication. ADA, which broke a record with $3.10 on September 2, 2021, has lost approximately 3.5% in the last 24 hours.

Experts say that $1 is a strong resistance for ADA. If Cardano breaks $1 with volume, the second resistance at $1.2 can be tested. However, if ADA loses the support at $0.9, there could be a rapid decline towards $0.8.