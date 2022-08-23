Sokuon Barkley believes he has become better: the reaction of NFL fans

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has seen his star fade a bit after several injury-plagued seasons.

But in a recent interview with the 2nd Wind Podcast, Barkley talked about his mindset for the coming year, saying he feels better than ever.

Do I feel like I’m back? I feel it’s better to be completely honest. … I always think that I am always taken into account. But now, it’s actually here. … Now I have additional motivation to push me to go there… Now it’s a murder mindset. Now it’s like, you know, [expletive] everything, like I’m ready to go crazy. And I will let the world feel me.

Fans reacted to Barkley’s comments on social media.

“Saquon is back,” one user replied.

“Let’s do it,” tweeted another Saquon.

“Saquon will leave this year!” the Big Blue fan replied. And remember: “When the tables turn, stay on the other side of the table!”

“The Internet has a short-term memory, but I remember what you are capable of 26.”

Sakon will get his first chance to remind the football world in the Giants’ first game on September 11 against Tennessee.