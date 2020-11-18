Software Update to Improve PS5’s System Performance

Sony has released one of the first software updates for PlayStation 5. This update with the code “20.02-02.25.00” improves the overall performance of the system. However, it remains unclear whether this update will fix at least some of the problems that have emerged so far.

Turkey and gamers in many countries such as England, they encounter PlayStation 5’li yet. However, players in the US and Japan have now reached this console. Although the early days of the console are quite painful, Sony seems to overcome the problems with the software updates it will offer. In addition, it should be noted that despite all the problems, Sony has not admitted any errors so far.

PlayStation 5’s software update screen looks like this

It looks like Sony will issue a QR code when it releases the software update for PlayStation 5. Users will be able to view what the software update has brought with the QR code that they will read with another device. But let’s tell before you scan the QR code. If you try to scan the code, you are accessing the PlayStation website, not the update notes. This situation will change once you exit the console in Turkey.

Although the technology giant has not made a detailed explanation about the update with the code 20.02-02.25.00, we hope that this software update will fix at least some errors in the console. Users especially complained that the console could not go to sleep mode, and this software update seems to give many PlayStation 5 owners a sigh of relief to fix the problem.



