Software update released for PlayStation 4

Sony has released a new software update for PlayStation 4 consoles. The update contains some improvements and innovations. It will reach all consoles within the next 24 hours.

The first PS4 software update was released after the PlayStation 5 introduction. Sony has integrated messaging and party functionality with the new update. In this way, users will be able to use the two features at the same time. This feature will also be available on PlayStation 5.

There are also profile pictures redesigned for PS4. New profile pictures from PS4 games such as Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us: Part II, The Last of Us Remastered and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End are also included in the update.

Another innovation that will especially please multiplayer game players is the feature of turning off all microphones with a single move. In addition, users will be able to set up two-step verification systems with third-party authentication tools.

In the software version 8.00 released for PlayStation 4, the Events menu, which players often see, has been completely removed. With the new software, the function of connecting to PS5 has been added to the Remote Play application.



