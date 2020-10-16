Software that turns Sony’s digital cameras into webcams

Sony has released a new version of Imaging Edge Webcam software for Mac computers. With this software, you can connect a recently released Sony camera to a computer and make Zoom or Skype conversations with a high-quality webcam.

The company released a version of the software for Windows last August. With the new version released, Mac users will also be able to conduct conversations with sharp and high quality images.

The new software works with 36 different Sony camera models. These include E-mount and A-mount series cameras such as A9 II, A9, A7S III, A7R IV, A7R III, A7R II, A7S II, A7S, A7 III, A7 II, A6600, A6500, A6400, A6100; There are also fixed lens cameras such as the RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0 and the vlog-focused ZV-1.

The first A7 model or older models such as the A6000 are not supported. However, it is also possible to use them as a webcam using an HDMI capture card.

Sony is also among the companies that offer software solutions that allow high-end cameras such as Canon, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm and GoPro to be used as a webcam.



