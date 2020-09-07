Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith dating rumors

Sofia Richie and Jamen Smith sparked romance rumors after spending time together on the beach. The romance between the celebs could surprise us with a new love relationship. Sofia Richie and Jamen Smith were caught having a fun date on the beaches of Malibu, but are they really dating?

Sofia and Jaden were together during 2012, when they both had a brief relationship. Considering that at that time they were both very young, it is likely that fate has brought them together again to resume their relationship, we will tell you why.

According to E! Entertainment, witnesses who were close during Sofia and Jaden’s date assure that these boys went out with a group of friends to have fun, enjoy the sun and the beach, but this raised the possibility that the couple has resumed their romance.

On repeated occasions Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie were seen holding hands and hugging, although there were more people around them, these boys kept their eyes fixed on each other showing a clear interest that could easily be love.

The couple showed their happiness by having fun on the beach and later left together, but everything seems to indicate that Sophia Richie, Jaden Smith and their group stayed the night at a friend’s house, so the couple had more time to enjoy their company.

Would you like this couple to resume their relationship? Other celebrities who have sparked rumors about a love affair are Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, find out why some netizens think they are a couple.



